Umatilla County Fire 6-13-23

UMATILLA Co., Wash. - 9 p.m. - The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has mobilized six task forces and the OSFM Green Incident Management Team to the Hat Rock Fire. Oregon Governor Kotek has declared the Hat Rock Fire a conflagration, which allows the OSFM to send resources to help local fire service agencies.

The evacuation order for the Hat Rock Fire has been dropped and people are allowed to return home. There could be hot spots and fire crews will be monitoring those throughout the night.