UMATILLA Co., Wash. - 9 p.m. - The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has mobilized six task forces and the OSFM Green Incident Management Team to the Hat Rock Fire. Oregon Governor Kotek has declared the Hat Rock Fire a conflagration, which allows the OSFM to send resources to help local fire service agencies.
The evacuation order for the Hat Rock Fire has been dropped and people are allowed to return home. There could be hot spots and fire crews will be monitoring those throughout the night.
The fire has burned about 10,000 acres so far.
7 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation notice for areas in Juniper Canyon along Hartle Road, Wallula Road and Hatchgrade Road. Authorities are going door to door. While this is not a "mandatory" evacuation, it is being strongly urged that people leave due to the severity of the fire. This is a dangerous situation!
Authorities from Umatilla County have issued the following instructions:
Fire Evacuation Alert Level 3:
Level 3 indicates an immediate threat to life and property. Evacuation is mandatory. Leave the area immediately and proceed to the designated evacuation routes. Follow instructions from emergency personnel and do not delay your departure.
Preparedness Measures:
Gather essential items such as medications, important documents, and valuables quickly and take them with you. Ensure your vehicles are fueled and ready for immediate departure. Stay informed about the current fire conditions and follow official updates and instructions.
Assistance and Awareness:
Check on neighbors who may require assistance and inform them of the evacuation order. Help disseminate evacuation information to individuals who may not have access to it. Share this urgent alert with friends,
family, and neighbors to ensure everyone is aware and evacuating.
Be Prepared to Act:
Follow the designated evacuation routes and instructions provided by emergency personnel. Avoid shortcuts and stay on established roads to ensure safe and efficient evacuation. Do not return to the area until
authorities declare it safe to do so. We understand the gravity of this situation and the impact it may have on you and your loved ones. Your safety is of utmost importance, and we urge you to prioritize your well-being
by promptly evacuating the Juniper Canyon area, including Hartle Rd, Wallula Road and Hatchgrade Road.
5:45 p.m. - Fire officials said the Hat Rock Fire has now burned at least 10,000 acres and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Due to high winds and low visibility, the WDFW has canceled flying their firefighting aircrafts. The K-MAX helicopter also needed to be grounded.
4:20 p.m. - The wildfire has now been officially named the Hat Rock Fire.
It has now burned more than 3,000 acres and is now in Juniper Canyon, headed towards the Washington State Line.
The blaze is being attacked by ground and air but the high winds are causing the flames to move fast.
The Walla Walla Fire Department has arrived to also help battle the blaze.
3:30 p.m. - Fire officials said the blaze has now burned more than 2,000 acres. The fire has not been contained and is starting to creep closer to another wildfire in south Benton County. This is causing a massive cloud of smoke in the area.
3 p.m. - A large wildfire shut down a major Oregon highway Tuesday. Fire crews are still on the scene battling the blaze.
Officials shut down U.S. HWY 730 from HWY 207 to U.S. 12 in Wallula Junction. A helicopter is on the way to help put out the blaze.
Hat Rock State Park is now at a LEVEL 2 evacuation order. People need to have GO Bags ready in vehicles and the conditions could change at any time.
According to officials with Umatilla County Fire District #1, fire crews were called out just before 11 a.m. to a brush fire on HWY 730 near Highway 37. Several fires have popped up along HWY 730 and mutual aid has been requested.
Fire crews from Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, Echo Fire Department, Irrigon Fire Department, Boardman Fire Rescue District, Pendleton Fire & Ambulance, Pilot Rock Fire District, East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District, Oregon Department of Forestry, Umatilla Tribal Fire Department and the Oregon National Guard - Oregon Military Department all have crews at the fire scene.
The blaze is estimated to have burned 1,200 acres at this time.
It is not yet known when the fire will be considered contained.
