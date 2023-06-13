Hat Rock Fire 6-13-2023

UMATILLA Co., Wash. - 7 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation notice for areas in Juniper Canyon along Hartle Road, Wallula Road and Hatchgrade Road. Authorities are going door to door. While this is not a "mandatory" evacuation, it is being strongly urged that people leave due to the severity of the fire. This is a dangerous situation!

Authorities from Umatilla County have issued the following instructions: