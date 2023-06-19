WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. - 5:30 p.m. - Walla Walla County OES has issued a LEVEL 2 evacuation order for the Cameo Heights Mansion on Oasis Road. Firefighters are attempting to stop the fire from approaching the property. The wildfire is now at a 4-Alarm Fire. Officials are now calling this wildfire the "Oasis Fire."
4:50 p.m. Pasco Fire, Benton County Fire District agencies have also also arrived on the scene.
4: 30 p.m. - The flames continue to spread to multiple fields. A wall of fire can be seen from U.S. 12 at Nine Mile Ranch. Officials are checking on homes and structures that may be in the path of the fire.
4 p.m. - The flames are spreading rapidly across several vineyards and fields in the area, according to Chris. Walla Walla officials have called for aid from Benton County.
3:30 p.m. - Several fire agencies are responding to a massive wildfire in Walla Walla County.
According to KAPP KVEW Photojournalist Chris Whitmer, several fires are affecting vineyards on and around Oasis Road.
The call for help went out just before 2 p.m. Monday. Black smoke could be seen near Oasis Road and Highway 12.
Several Walla Walla Fire agencies, College Place and Franklin County Fire agencies are responding to the scene. There may be others as well.
We will continue to keep you updated.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Evening producer Alyssa Warner comes to Tri-Cities by way of Spokane, Nashville, and Seattle. A graduate of Walla Walla University, Alyssa fell in love with TV news on campus; picked up some Southern cooking skills in Nashville, and learned to sail in Seattle. She’s excited to explore the Mid-Columbia region with her devoted Doberman.