WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. - 7:30 p.m. - Two helicopters from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources have arrived and are helping firefighters battle the blaze. WWCEM (Walla Walla County Emergency Management) said air support involves Scoopers out of Moses Lake and Aero Commander out of Yakima.

6 p.m. - According to the Walla Walla County Emergency Management, the Oasis Fire is now several thousand acres in size with a "large uncontrolled perimeter." They are asking for all people who live in the area of the fire to remain on the watch for rapidly changing conditions. The following evacuation notices have been issued:

