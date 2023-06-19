WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. - 9:30 p.m. - Walla Walla County Emergency Management says firefighters have secured a line around the fire and they are confident they have the fire contained. Evacuation orders in the 6 p.m. update remain in effect throughout the night as it is possible there could be another flare up. Firefighters will remain at the scene throughout the night.
8:30 p.m. - Walla Walla County Emergency Management says large air tankers and two helicopters are now clear from the scene. Walla Walla County Public Works has closed 9 Mile Road and the east end of Dodd Road. The agency believes they finally have the wildfire contained but firefighters will need to stay on the scene for several hours into the night to ensure the containment remains.
7:30 p.m. - Two helicopters from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources have arrived and are helping firefighters battle the blaze. WWCEM (Walla Walla County Emergency Management) said air support involves Scoopers out of Moses Lake and Aero Commander out of Yakima.
6 p.m. - According to the Walla Walla County Emergency Management, the Oasis Fire is now several thousand acres in size with a "large uncontrolled perimeter." They are asking for all people who live in the area of the fire to remain on the watch for rapidly changing conditions. The following evacuation notices have been issued:
LEVEL 1 - Touchet North Road
LEVEL 2 - Dodd Road starting at where the paved road ends and the gravel road begins (east from the crop circles)
LEVEL 2 - Cameo Heights Mansion, Oasis Road
5:30 p.m. - Walla Walla County OES has issued a LEVEL 2 evacuation order for the Cameo Heights Mansion on Oasis Road. Firefighters are attempting to stop the fire from approaching the property. The wildfire is now at a 4-Alarm Fire. Officials are now calling this wildfire the "Oasis Fire."
4:50 p.m. Pasco Fire, Benton County Fire District agencies have also also arrived on the scene.
4:30 p.m. - The flames continue to spread to multiple fields. A wall of fire can be seen from U.S. 12 at Nine Mile Ranch. Officials are checking on homes and structures that may be in the path of the fire.
4 p.m. - The flames are spreading rapidly across several vineyards and fields in the area, according to Chris. Walla Walla officials have called for aid from Benton County.
3:30 p.m. - Several fire agencies are responding to a massive wildfire in Walla Walla County.
According to KAPP KVEW Photojournalist Chris Whitmer, several fires are affecting vineyards on and around Oasis Road.
The call for help went out just before 2 p.m. Monday. Black smoke could be seen near Oasis Road and Highway 12.
Several Walla Walla Fire agencies, College Place and Franklin County Fire agencies are responding to the scene. There may be others as well.
