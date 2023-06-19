WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. - 9:30 p.m. - Walla Walla County Emergency Management says firefighters have secured a line around the fire and they are confident they have the fire contained. Evacuation orders in the 6 p.m. update remain in effect throughout the night as it is possible there could be another flare up. Firefighters will remain at the scene throughout the night.

8:30 p.m. - Walla Walla County Emergency Management says large air tankers and two helicopters are now clear from the scene. Walla Walla County Public Works has closed 9 Mile Road and the east end of Dodd Road. The agency believes they finally have the wildfire contained but firefighters will need to stay on the scene for several hours into the night to ensure the containment remains.

