KENNEWICK, Wash. — Roaring engines Friday, on the Columbia River. Hydroplanes undergoing H-1 Unlimited testing for the upcoming Tri-City Water Follies Columbia Cup.
Hundreds of spectators turned out to see the Rooster Tails (a variant of the Tri-City Dust Devils, only during boat-race weekends) and enjoy the thrill of thunder from the high-powered speed boats.
This happened at Columbia Park in Kennewick, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“There's not a lot of places in the world that you get to come and race hydroplanes. But in the Tri-Cities, we are Hydro-Town,” said race director Aaron Stephens.
There have been a few changes to the Tri-City Water Follies, and the most significant is that the Water Follies Event Director, Kathy Powell, retired after fifteen years last year. Mark Williams has taken over the event.
