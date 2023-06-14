BENTON CO., Wash. - We've seen an incredible amount of teamwork between agencies over the last couple of days. Volunteers to local fire departments to state and even federal resources. Fire officials said that kind of cooperation shapes a response to fast moving wildfires.
While smoke still rises over Horse Heaven Hills nearly 24 hours after thousands of acres were burned, it was just one of four large fires burning at the same time in the same region under incredibly challenging conditions.
"There were so many different incidents in surrounding jurisdictions that we weren't able to get a lot of those local resources that we would normally get," said Jenna Kochenauer. Kochenauer is the public information officer for Benton County Fire District #1. "Everyone needed them for themselves."
Considering the windy weather, hot temperatures and an abundance of dried-out plant material ready to burn, fire officials called for state assistance in an effort to get ahead of the flames.
"When you ask normalization from a local agency, it is mainly if they run out of resources," said Deputy State Fire Marshal Greg Baruso. "They can't mutual aid. They aren't there for them to mitigate the situation."
Having DNR planes spread around the state is helping keep fires smaller than what might have been seen just a few years ago. Local fire officials said having more and more people to the region is helping them too.
"We don't have as much wild bass as we did 10 years ago," Kochenauer said. "There's more infrastructure in place to help. We have more fire stations, we have more fire apparatus, we have more firefighters. Having more resources sooner in the process definitely helps."
While crews are prepared to spend several days making sure the fires are put out, Kochenauer said the best thing people can do is make sure their home and property is protected the next time a fire happens.
"When you live in an area that has wildland around it, even even if it's not that close, and you have a fence between you, that a wooden fence is not going to protect you," she said. "The challenge for firefighters is we need to save as much as we can, right? We're going to analyze, is this house something that we can fight and save? We don't want to have to pick and choose. But if we have to pick and choose, we're gonna save everything that we can save as easily as possible."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Evening producer Alyssa Warner comes to Tri-Cities by way of Spokane, Nashville, and Seattle. A graduate of Walla Walla University, Alyssa fell in love with TV news on campus; picked up some Southern cooking skills in Nashville, and learned to sail in Seattle. She’s excited to explore the Mid-Columbia region with her devoted Doberman.