Umatilla County Wildfire 6-13-23

UMATILLA Co., Wash. - 3:30 p.m. - Fire officials said the blaze has now burned more than 2,000 acres. The fire has not been contained and is starting to creep closer to another wildfire in south Benton County. This is causing a massive cloud of smoke in the area.

3 p.m. - A large wildfire shut down a major Oregon highway Tuesday. Fire crews are still on the scene battling the blaze.