Local police agencies warn of icy road conditions for Thursday's commute

The West Richland Police Department, Walla Walla Police Department, Kennewick Police Department and Benton County Sheriff's Office are warning community members and drivers to be careful in winter-like conditions on Thursday.

West Richland PD said in a post, "Please use caution tonight as the temperatures are supposed to drop and possibly bring in freezing rain. The City has put down deicer at the intersections and other key areas in an effort to increase safety to drives. Please be aware that when deicer is put on the road it does become a little slippery, similar to rain on the pavement."