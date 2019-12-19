Local school delays, closures for December 19
Tri-Cities-area School Districts
• Paterson Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Thu. 19th, 04:46 AM
• Prosser Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. ECAEP preschool and New Bridge is also on a two hour delay. Posted: Thu. 19th, 05:09 AM
North-Central Ore School Districts
• Hermiston Sch. Dist. - Classes for the Hermiston School District are on a 2-hour delay.
Las clases para el Distrito Escolar de Hermiston comenzarn 2 horas ms tarde. UPDATE Posted: Thu. 19th, 05:48 AM
Las clases para el Distrito Escolar de Hermiston comenzarn 2 horas ms tarde. UPDATE Posted: Thu. 19th, 05:48 AM
Columbia Gorge Schools
• Goldendale Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late Posted: Thu. 19th, 05:11 AM
KAPP-KVEW Local News
-
YakTriNews.com App
Download our app for access to instant stories and information!Read More »
-
YakTriNews.com Newsletters
Sign up for Breaking News, Daily Headlines, Severe Weather Alerts & more!Read More »
-
ABC ALL-STARS
Sign up to be a member of ABC All-Stars for exclusive games, contests and prizes!Read More »