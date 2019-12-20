Local school delays, closures for December 20
Yakima-area School Districts
• East Valley Sch. Dist. - AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 20th, 04:50 AM
• EPIC / Head Start - All Yakima Head Start sites are in a 2 hour delay Castlevale, Jefferson, East Valley, East Yakima. Posted: Fri. 20th, 05:17 AM
• Highland Sch. Dist. - 1 Hour Late Posted: Fri. 20th, 05:18 AM
• Mt Adams School District - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Fri. 20th, 04:34 AM
• Naches Valley Sch. Dist. - AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 20th, 04:11 AM
• Selah Sch. Dist. - AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Fri. 20th, 05:04 AM
• West Valley Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. Buses on alternate routes and stops Posted: Fri. 20th, 05:15 AM
Central Wash. School Districts
• Ellensburg Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No preschool Posted: Fri. 20th, 05:36 AM
Private Schools
• Riverside Christian School - Closed. Athletes check with coaches about practices later today. Posted: Fri. 20th, 05:47 AM
More News Headlines
- President Trump signs bill approving U.S. Space Force
- A windy start to the weekend as winter weather hits the northwest
- Richland nonprofit overcomes financial loss to continue giving students the gift of language
- Numerica Credit Union pays off $25,000 in student lunch debt for Washington, Idaho schools
- Suspect in deadly Yakima shooting arrested
KAPP-KVEW Local News
-
YakTriNews.com App
Download our app for access to instant stories and information!Read More »
-
YakTriNews.com Newsletters
Sign up for Breaking News, Daily Headlines, Severe Weather Alerts & more!Read More »
-
ABC ALL-STARS
Sign up to be a member of ABC All-Stars for exclusive games, contests and prizes!Read More »