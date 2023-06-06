CLE ELUM, Wash. -- On Monday, June 5th, 10 year old Shunghla Mashwani was found with minor injuries in the Cle Elum River after being missing for a little over 24 hours.
Shunghla was reported missing just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 4th, and was last seen near the Cle Elum River Valley in Kittitas County during a family gathering. Around 20 adults immediately started searching for Shunghla after realizing she was missing.
The family said there was no cell signal and after searching for two hours, a bystander on a UTV saw the commotion and offered to use the Starlink phone at their cabin to call 911.
Authorities said, a search was launched immediately and Sheriff Deputies coordinated with Kittitas County Search and Rescue (KCSR) Volunteers. The rescue teams had to search through steep and rugged conditions with dense trees and undergrowth cut through by the river.
A large response from KCSR volunteers and other Search and Rescue agencies in multiple counties in Washington also arrived bringing a 'Ground Team', K9's and Drones. Swiftwater rescue teams, advanced air support and 1 helicopter all joined into the search.
Two KCSR 'Ground Team' volunteers, John Sand and Liz Pachuad, found Shunghla alive with minor injuries after she had traveled nearly 2 miles from where she was last seen.
Authorities said Shunghla told her family and rescuers she hiked downstream, spending the night in the dense forest, after not being able to find her way back to her family.