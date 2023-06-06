Shunghla Mashwani reunited with family - June 6, 2023

CLE ELUM, Wash. -- On Monday, June 5th, 10 year old Shunghla Mashwani was found with minor injuries in the Cle Elum River after being missing for a little over 24 hours. 

Shunghla was reported missing just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 4th, and was last seen near the Cle Elum River Valley in Kittitas County during a family gathering. Around 20 adults immediately started searching for Shunghla after realizing she was missing. 