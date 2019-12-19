Man killed by Pasco police died of multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says
PASCO, Wash. - PASCO, Wash. -- The Franklin County Coroner said the 18-year-old killed Saturday night by Pasco Police died from multiple gunshot wounds.
18-year-old Alejandro Betancourt-Mendoza was shot in the chest several times, according to Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary.
On Dec. 14, two officers were stabbed allegedly by Betancourt-Mendoza as police were responding to a call about a property theft near 18th Avenue and Pearl Street. The 18-year-old was shot and killed moments later.
RELATED: Man killed in Pasco officer-involved shooting identified as 18-year-old
Officer Kierra Peoples suffered stab wounds to her face, which required stitches. Officer Ben Boykin had a more serious cut to his forearm, causing arterial bleeding, according to police. Another officer, Jason Griffin, also responded to the call. He was not injured.
Police said Ofc. Peoples put a tourniquet on Ofc. Boykin's forearm and drove him directly to the Lourdes. Both officers are recovering.
All the officers have been put on administrative leave, per policy. It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.
The regional Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is in charge of the investigation.
McGary said he's sending toxicology samples to a private lab and expects results in two to three weeks.
