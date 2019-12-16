Milton-Freewater police investigating armed robbery at Chinese restaurant

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. - Milton-Freewater Police are investigating a robbery at the "Green Tea Garden" Chinese restaurant that happened on Saturday night.

According to the Chief of Police Doug Boedigheimer, around 11:30 p.m., the owners, Lian Yuan Zhu and Shuyi Wu, called 911 to report that two masked men broke into the business as they were closing and counting their daily earnings.

One of those suspects allegedly pointed a gun at Zhu before taking $7,000 and fleeing.

Neither Zhu nor Wu were hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is urged to call Milton-Freewater police.