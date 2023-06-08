NACHES, Wash. — The Naches Fire Department responded Wednesday evening to an 860-acre fire off of Old Naches Highway between Naches and Gleed.
Naches Fire Chief Alan Baird said it's their first big fire of the year and while there were concerns about the fire potentially reaching nearby homes, they were able to put it out with the help of surrounding agencies and air resources from the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
Baird said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but at this time of year, it's a good idea for people to be conscious of fire hazards and be aware of the weather.
"With the hotter daytime temperatures and the native grasses that we have, they're drying out; just about every day you can see those conditions change," Baird said. "People need to be really cautious about if they do burn outside."
Baird said they're always in need of more help, especially during fire season, and anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter should contact them about joining up.
