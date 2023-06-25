12 people, including children, hospitalized after apparent ‘over-chlorination’ of Houston lazy river pool By Melissa Alonso, CNN Jun 25, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A dozen people – including seven children – in Houston were taken to the hospital for chemical exposure due to an apparent over-chlorination of a lazy river pool, authorities said.Houston fire officials received the initial call about the incident around 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to CNN affiliate KHOU.Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña tweeted Saturday evening that the incident was under control.In an earlier tweet, the Houston Fire Department said seven children and three adults were transported to an area hospital, while others went by private vehicle.KHOU reported that the conditions of those hospitalized were not known.Chlorine is used in pools to eliminate germs. The chief noted that exposure to over-chlorination in such a setting can trigger nausea, skin and eye irritation or asthma symptoms.The pool incident comes as residents are trying to stay cool amid high temperatures, with heat indices in the triple digits this weekend, according to the National Weather Service office in Houston.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fire crews battling wildfire near Blackberry Canyon in Kennewick 'That"s just the reality': Yakima police prepare for $2.1 million in cuts to services, staffing Animal sedative xylazine in fentanyl causing gruesome wounds, scrambling efforts to stop overdoses "We decided to put our foot in the race and go for it," New local Boba place celebrates its grand opening East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 Latest News "We decided to put our foot in the race and go for it," New local Boba place celebrates its grand opening Lavender farms hosting "U-Pick" event in Burbank 'Reptile Lady' visits Selah kids, kicking off library's summer reading program 'That"s just the reality': Yakima police prepare for $2.1 million in cuts to services, staffing Downtown Yakima Farmers Market moves to new venue with shade, access to utilities More News