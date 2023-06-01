125,000 New York high school seniors will be automatically accepted to SUNY community colleges this fall, governor announces

About 125,000 New York high school students will receive a letter notifying them they’ve been automatically accepted to the State University of New York’s community college programs, the state’s governor announced.

 David Boe/AP

(CNN) — About 125,000 New York high school students will receive a letter notifying them they’ve been automatically accepted to the State University of New York’s community college programs, the state’s governor announced Thursday.

The move is part of an effort to eliminate barriers toward higher education, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said in a news release.