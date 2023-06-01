14-year-old Dev Shah of Florida wins Scripps National Spelling Bee with final word ‘psammophile’ By Steve Almasy, CNN Jun 1, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee, correctly spelling psammophile to take the $50,000 first prize. Nick Wass/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, correctly spelling psammophile to take the $50,000 first prize.“It’s surreal. … My legs are still shaking,” he said at the competition in National Harbor, Maryland.Eleven students made the finals after 11 million people entered spelling competitions throughout the world.The preliminary rounds began Tuesday, while the quarterfinals and semifinals took place Wednesday.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Get ready, come July 1st, money to come out of Washington workers paychecks for WA Cares Fund Benton County Fairgrounds looking at expansion as Benton-Franklin Fair celebrates 75th anniversary SWAT, Local law enforcement agencies engaged in standoff at Kennewick apartment complex Hanford sophomore brings home state title, school record and a PR for pole vaulting Richland Police make arrest in homicide investigation Latest News Washington AG sues manufacturers, citing 50+ years of 'forever chemical' lies Don't kiss your chickens! Backyard poultry linked to more than 10 cases of salmonella in Washington Proposed debt ceiling bill could put Washington families in a tougher situation Grandview's roundabout project opens up 34-acre space for new businesses Get ready, come July 1st, money to come out of Washington workers paychecks for WA Cares Fund More News