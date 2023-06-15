2 people were shot in downtown Denver near the Nuggets victory parade route. A police officer was also hospitalized after being hit by a fire truck during the parade By Andi Babineau and Sara Smart, CNN Jun 15, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Two people have been shot in downtown Denver near the route where the city held the victory parade for its NBA championship team, according to a tweet from the police department.The shooting occurred around the midpoint of the Denver Nuggets NBA championship parade, which had wrapped earlier in the afternoon.Police said the conditions of the victims are unknown.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver field office is assisting with the investigation.CNN has reached out to police for more information.Earlier, the department said an officer was struck by a fire truck during the parade and had serious injuries.The officer was hit near the end of the parade route, according to the police department. The officer was taken to a hospital.“The officer is in serious and stable condition with a serious lower leg injury. The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time,” the department said in a tweet.The parade started at 10 a.m. MT at Union Station in the downtown area and ended at Civic Center Park, according to the NBA’s website.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Hansen Fire devastates Webber Canyon and Kiona Wildfire outbreak triggers team response in Benton County. Here's how they did it. 'It would have been a tragedy': Yakima DV Coalition program helped child exposed to meth New Miss Juneteenth Queen to be crowned Friday in Pasco UPDATE: Benton Co. wildfire now at 1,000 acres, upgraded to Type 3 incident Latest News Hermiston School District students will no longer be paying for lunches! Oregon recalls frozen strawberries after Hepatitis A outbreak Hat Rock Fire exceeds 15,000 acres burned, evacuations have been lowered Legends Casino gives out more than $1 million in grants to local nonprofits, schools Hansen Fire devastates Webber Canyon and Kiona More News