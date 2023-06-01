(CNN) — If you fly economy, you know firsthand that coach seats are often endured rather than enjoyed. That’s because main cabin tickets almost always include a battle for legroom, a nudge from your neighbor — or worse, wedging into a wretched middle seat. Now, amid widespread flight frustrations, two senators are calling on the FAA to review whether these seats may even be too cramped for safe emergency evacuations.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.