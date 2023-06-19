(CNN) — Many Americans have been reveling in optimism as back-to-back holidays and celebrations take place across the country. On Sunday, dads were honored for Father’s Day, and today, the focus shifts to Juneteenth parades and ceremonies. Additionally, women and space enthusiasts are recognizing the achievements of Sally Ride — 40 years after she shattered the glass ceiling on her historic journey to space.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.