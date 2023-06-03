A 4-year-old was found dead along a canal after going missing from family’s Florida rental home

Evelyn K. Geer, a 4-year-old girl, was found dead along the edge of a canal after wandering away her family's Florida rental home.

 Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

(CNN) — A 4-year-old girl, who wandered away from the Florida rental home her family had been staying in, has been found dead in a canal along the water’s edge, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.

Deputies had been searching extensively for Evelyn K. Geer for several hours using bloodhounds and aviation assistance in the early morning Friday, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.