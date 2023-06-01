Davenport, Iowa (CNN) — Branden Colvin Jr. has been sleeping on the cold pavement outside the partially collapsed apartment building where his father may be trapped in the rubble.

The 18-year-old should be getting ready for his high school graduation Saturday. But he refuses to leave the precarious scene – even as Iowa officials warn the rest of the Davenport building could come crashing down at any time.

