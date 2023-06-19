(CNN) — A multi-agency search is intensifying for a submersible that went missing with five people on board while touring the wreckage of the Titanic, as crews comb through choppy, remote waters in low visibility.

The Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force are deploying more aircraft and vessels to aid in the search as the clock ticks down on the oxygen available on the lost 21-foot vessel.

CNN’s Rob Frehse, Raja Razek, Paula Newton, Artemis Moshtaghian, Celina Tebor and Gabe Cohen.