A federal judge temporarily blocks a Florida law believed to target drag queen shows

Hamburger Mary's Orlando is seen here on July 29, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.

 Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

(CNN) — A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a new Florida law LGBTQ advocates say targets drag queen shows after a popular Orlando restaurant sued Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over implementation of the measure, according to court documents.

US District Judge Gregory A. Presnell granted a preliminary injunction in the case filed May 22 by Hamburger Mary’s Orlando against DeSantis, claiming it lost business because of the new law, which was signed last month.