A historic youth climate trial is happening in Montana. Here’s what to know

Rikki Held, center, and Olivia Vesovich, second from right, who are among a group of young people suing the state government, walk towards a courthouse in Helena, Montana, on June 12. Sixteen young people argue that the state is robbing their future by embracing policies that contribute to climate change.

 Janie Osborne/The New York Times/Redux

(CNN) — A landmark youth climate trial is playing out in Montana, as more than a dozen young plaintiffs aged 5 to 22 said they are already being hurt by climate change-fueled wildfires, drought, reduced snowpack and impacts to wildlife.

The case is historic. It is the first youth climate case to make it to trial in the United States, even as several others are working their way through the court system. The trial is scheduled to run from June 12 to 23 in Helena, Montana.