(CNN) — A shooting after a high school commencement ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, killed two people Tuesday evening – an 18-year-old on his graduation day and a man who’d attended – and wounded five others, spreading terror and panic among hundreds who were celebrating, police say.

The gunfire happened in Richmond’s Monroe Park, where graduates and guests were reveling and taking photographs after Huguenot High School held its commencement at a theater across the street, officials said.

CNN’s Sara Smart and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.