(CNN) — A pilot and three passengers were killed Sunday after the unresponsive private jet they were on board crashed in a heavily wooded area near Waynesboro, Virginia, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Crash investigators are looking at hypoxia – a shortage of oxygen in the blood – as a possible reason why the pilot and passengers didn’t respond to attempts by air traffic controllers and other civilian aircraft to contact the plane, a source told CNN. Cerebral hypoxia can happen if there is a loss in cabin pressure or the plane reaches too high an altitude. The higher the altitude, the faster a person loses oxygen.