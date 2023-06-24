(CNN) — As the investigation continues into how and when the Titan submersible imploded while on a deep-sea voyage to the Titanic wreckage last weekend, a submersible expert says he warned the vessel’s CEO about safety concerns after a trip years ago.

When Karl Stanley was aboard the Titan for an underseas excursion off the coast of the Bahamas in April 2019, he felt there was something wrong with the vessel when loud noises were heard.

CNN’s Celina Tebor, Rob Frehse, Sara Smart, Paul P. Murphy, Aaron Cooper, Oren Liebermann, Curt Devine, Isabelle Chapman, Kristina Sgueglia, Priscilla Alvarez, Mostafa Salem, Sofia Cox and Hira Humayun contributed to this report.