(CNN) — A resident of the Iowa apartment building that partially collapsed – killing three residents and destroying dozens of homes – is suing the building’s owner and the city of Davenport for negligence, saying they knew about the dangers but failed to warn residents.

The suit, filed by tenant Dayna Feuerbach, said the owners of the building, Andrew Wold and his companies, “recognized the imminent danger residents faced, yet allowed the building to deteriorate while failing to warn residents that their lives were in danger.”