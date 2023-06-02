About 9% of adults in 30 countries identify as LGBTQ, survey says

Two men kiss during the Gay Pride Maspalomas 2023, in Playa del Ingles, on May 13 in Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain.

 Europa Press/Getty Images

(CNN) — About 9% of adults across 30 countries around the world identify as LGBTQ, according to a new Ipsos poll.

The survey released Thursday indicates Millennials and Gen Zers are more likely to identify as queer, bisexual, pansexual, omnisexual, or asexual than older generations.