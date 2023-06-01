Arizona announces limits on construction in Phoenix area as groundwater disappears By Ella Nilsen, CNN Jun 1, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Arizona state officials announced Thursday that a new study showed that the groundwater supporting the Phoenix area likely can’t meet additional development demand in the coming century.As a result, officials will no longer grant certifications for new developments within the Phoenix area, as years of overuse collide with hot and dry conditions driven by climate change.This story is breaking news and it will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Get ready, come July 1st, money to come out of Washington workers paychecks for WA Cares Fund Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after two car crash Richland Police make arrest in homicide investigation SWAT, Local law enforcement agencies engaged in standoff at Kennewick apartment complex Washington's Department of Labor and Industries proposing new rules on employers safety for outdoor workers Latest News Don't kiss your chickens! Backyard poultry linked to more than 10 cases of salmonella in Washington Proposed debt ceiling bill could put Washington families in a tougher situation Grandview's roundabout project opens up 34-acre space for new businesses Get ready, come July 1st, money to come out of Washington workers paychecks for WA Cares Fund Richland Fire and Emergency Services says goodbye to firefighter Trevor Ergeson after 32 years of service More News