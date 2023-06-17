Asylum-seekers flown to California say they were ‘deceived’ by people promising them jobs and housing

Migrants wait in line for donations outside of Sacred Heart Church before the lifting of Title 42 in El Paso, Texas, US, on Wednesday, May 3.

 Paul Ratje/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Asylum-seekers transported from Texas to California’s capital city of Sacramento two weeks ago say they were misled by people who convinced them to travel with promises of work and shelter.

A total of 36 migrants were driven from Texas to New Mexico where they were then transported on private charter flights to California on June 2 and June 5, Eddie Carmona, director of campaigns with the non-profit PICO California, told CNN. Most of the migrants, two of whom CNN spoke to, are from Venezuela and Colombia, while a few are from Mexico, Guatemala and Nicaragua.