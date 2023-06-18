At least 1 juvenile killed and 9 others injured in an overnight shooting in St. Louis By Alaa Elassar and Jamiel Lynch, CNN Jun 18, 2023 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — At least one juvenile was killed and nine others injured on Sunday in an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis, CNN affiliate KMOV reported.The shooting took place inside a downtown building at around 1:45 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told KMOV.Mayor Tishaura O. Jones “has been briefed by Chief Tracy regarding this morning’s heinous gun violence at N. 14th and Washington,” her spokesperson, Nick Desideri, said on Twitter.A noon news conference at the Wohl Center will provide updates on the case and draw attention to safe opportunities for St. Louis youth, Desideri said.Missouri has one of the highest rates of gun deaths in the US, according to a 2022 study by Everytown for Gun Safety.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Grant County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting near the Gorge Amphitheater New antique shop opens its second location in Richland Yakima man identified in homicide investigation in Benton County Family tags along as Ben Franklin Transit driver of 39 years retires Hansen Fire continuing to spread, surpassing 6,000 acres Latest News New antique shop opens its second location in Richland Hat Rock fire in Umatilla County 70% contained, more than 16,000 acres burned Hover fire in Benton County continues to smolder Hansen Fire continuing to spread, surpassing 6,000 acres Ruppert Road fire is 100% contained, firefighters stopped the spread of the flames More News