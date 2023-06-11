At least 13 people were shot, stabbed or hit by cars in large Syracuse gathering By Mitchell McCluskey, CNN Jun 11, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — At least 13 people were shot, stabbed or hit by cars when chaos broke out among hundreds of people gathered in Syracuse, New York, early Sunday morning, according to police.Four people were shot and injured, five suffered lacerations and four were hit by cars, Syracuse Police Lt. Matthew Malinowski said in a news release. All are expected to survive.Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:22 a.m. and found hundreds of people gathered near the intersection of Davis Street and Massena Street, Malinowski said.“Officers entered the crowd and discovered several victims that were either shot, stabbed, or struck by vehicles fleeing the scene after the shots were fired,” Malinowski said.Police did not say whether arrests were made or if any suspects have been identified.“The investigation is very active and ongoing,” Malinowski said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Pasco business complains, Clean Sweep now unable to provide 'Water Ministry' without permit, 30 day notice The Public Market at CRW in Kennewick celebrates one year anniversary Thousands expected to attend Yakima Pride Festival & Parade this weekend Honey bee season is in full buzz; fire tears through more than 100 Tri-City beehives City of Grandview celebrates groundbreaking for its first truck plaza Latest News Thousands expected to attend Yakima Pride Festival & Parade this weekend Yakima Valley Libraries revives old Bookmobile program to reach underserved areas Pasco business complains, Clean Sweep now unable to provide 'Water Ministry' without permit, 30 day notice Indictment alleges Trump described Pentagon 'plan of attack,' shared classified map related to military operation Fire crews used train tracks to get to McNary fire More News