At least 15 injured, two with possible life-threatening injuries, following Baltimore bus crash, police say By Ashley R. Williams, CNN Jun 17, 2023 (CNN) — At least 15 people were injured Saturday, two with possibly life-threatening injuries, after a bus collided with two civilian vehicles in Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police.This story is developing and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.