(CNN) — Police in Austin, Texas, said a man contacted them and admitted to killing two people, which led authorities to investigate his possible involvement in up to 10 other killings.

Raul Meza Jr., 62, called police on May 24 and confessed to killing his 80-year-old roommate, Jesse Fraga, and implicated himself in the killing of 66-year-old Gloria Lofton in 2019, Austin Police Department officials said at a Thursday news conference.

