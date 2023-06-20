(CNN) — A Utah woman accused of killing her husband before she authored a children’s book about grieving a loved one, is suing his estate to obtain proceeds from his business and their family home, a new court filing shows.

Kouri Richins, 33, is being held without bail on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated murder and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in relation to the death of Eric Richins. She has not yet entered a plea.