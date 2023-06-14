(CNN) — Several women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual abuse in the past filed a new lawsuit Wednesday asking for a jury trial against the comedian in Nevada, where a new state law recently took effect that eliminates the statutes of limitations for many sexual assault cases.

The lawsuit was filed by nine women in the US District Court of Nevada, and the plaintiffs all say they allegedly were given either pills or tainted drinks by Cosby during encounters in Nevada and were sexually assaulted while drugged. The lawsuit says the encounters happened from approximately 1979 to 1992.