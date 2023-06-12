Boat capsizes in cave along the Erie Canal in upstate New York By Eric Levenson, CNN Jun 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A tour boat has capsized in a cave along the Erie Canal in Lockport, New York, police said in a Facebook post. Multiple agencies are responding, they said.Surrounding streets have been closed to allow rescuers better access, police said.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 1 person dead, 5 others shot at house party in Benton City Pasco business complains, Clean Sweep now unable to provide 'Water Ministry' without permit, 30 day notice The Public Market at CRW in Kennewick celebrates one year anniversary Thousands expected to attend Yakima Pride Festival & Parade this weekend Michael Keaton says he and director Tim Burton are doing ‘Beetlejuice 2’ ‘exactly like we did the first movie’ Latest News Thousands expected to attend Yakima Pride Festival & Parade this weekend Yakima Valley Libraries revives old Bookmobile program to reach underserved areas Pasco business complains, Clean Sweep now unable to provide 'Water Ministry' without permit, 30 day notice Indictment alleges Trump described Pentagon 'plan of attack,' shared classified map related to military operation Fire crews used train tracks to get to McNary fire More News