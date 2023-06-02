(CNN) — A Texas cheerleader who was shot and critically injured after another girl mistakenly opened the wrong car door says she was scared during the shooting but tried to stay calm for her even more frightened friends.

Payton Washington, 18, was injured in April outside a supermarket in Elgin, about 20 miles east of Austin, shortly after midnight. She was struck three times in her leg and back, damaging her pancreas and diaphragm. She had surgery to remove her ruptured spleen.