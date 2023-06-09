(CNN) — A Colorado Springs widow is demanding answers from police after she says they failed to respond quickly to a 911 call to help her husband, who was allegedly being held hostage and was later found dead.

Qualin Campbell, 31, was found dead on June 2 in Colorado Springs, roughly an hour after his wife, Tali’Ja Campbell, said she called 911 after he allegedly texted her to call for help. Campbell said the text messages from her husband included a photo of him in a car with another man she didn’t recognize, along with two other messages that said, “911” and “Send Please!” She said it appeared he was being held against his will.