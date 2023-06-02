Days before apartments crumbled, repair work started on a building wall that later collapsed. Now officials ask for help with 3 missing men

(CNN) — Just days before part of an Iowa apartment building came crashing down, inspectors noticed a brick façade had separated from the interior wall and appeared “ready to fall imminently,” according to a letter from an engineer.

The engineer said the “brick façade is unlikely to be preserved in place, but it can be brought down in a safe, controlled manner,” the May 24 letter said. The engineer also said the interior wall of the downtown Davenport building appeared to be losing stability and is “causing deformation.”

