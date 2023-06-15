(CNN) — Crews in Philadelphia are on track to complete demolition work Thursday on the section of Interstate 95 that crumbled last weekend after a tanker truck hauling gasoline crashed and burst into flames, but it could take months before the overpass is reconstructed, Pennsylvania’s governor said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro did not say when the overpass would be rebuilt and fully reopen to the public. However, a temporary workaround is planned that will allow drivers to travel in three lanes both northbound and southbound on the interstate, he said at a news conference Wednesday.

