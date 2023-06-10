(CNN) — An extremely rare, bright orange American lobster caught earlier this month in Maine’s Casco Bay by a lobstering crew has found a home at the University of New England’s marine science center.

The chances of catching an orange lobster is one-in-30 million, according to Charles Tilburg, a UNE professor of marine science who said he bases that estimate on the total annual lobster landings and anecdotal reports of orange lobsters.