Families affected by Harvard morgue scandal file class action lawsuit

Families affected by the Harvard morgue manager who allegedly stole, sold and shipped human remains that were donated to the university for medical research have filed a class action lawsuit against the manager along with the university’s president and fellows, according to a court filing.

 Brian Snyder/Reuters

“We started hearing from the families of loved ones who selflessly donated their bodies to science before they died,” Jonathan Sweet of the Keches Law Group said at a news conference Friday. “In doing so, a trust was formed.”