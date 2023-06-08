(CNN) — Less than three months after Madeline Kingsbury went missing in southeastern Minnesota, police said they have arrested the father of her children in connection with her disappearance.

Adam Fravel, 29, was arrested Wednesday “on probable cause” after a law enforcement officer found human remains “using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation,” the Winona Police Department said.

