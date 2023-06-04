(CNN) — Federal officials are investigating the crash of an unresponsive plane that flew near the US Capitol region on Sunday, prompting military fighter jets to rush to intercept the aircraft before it ultimately careened into northern Virginia, leaving no survivors, authorities say.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive at the crash site Monday, where they will “begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft,” the agency said in a statement.

