Female Christian leaders reflect on the Southern Baptist Convention’s decision to remove women-led churches

Congregants arrive at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California, on October 16, 2022.

 Allison Dinner/AP/FILE

(CNN) — For Southern Baptists, the last week has been one to remember.

The Southern Baptist Convention — the largest Protestant Christian denomination in the country — voted last week at its annual meeting to uphold the expulsion of two churches led by women pastors: Fern Creek in Louisville, Kentucky, which has had Rev. Linda Barnes Popham as its pastor since 1993, and Saddleback Church, a major southern California congregation with more than a dozen campuses founded by pastor and “The Purpose Driven Life” author Rick Warren.