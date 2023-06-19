(CNN) — A fishing crew lost out on over $3 million in tournament prize money after the 619.4-pound blue marlin they caught was disqualified due to “mutilation” caused by a shark or other marine animal, according to a statement from the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

The crew of Sensation caught the massive marlin as part of the weeklong fishing tournament based in Morehead City, North Carolina. The marlin gave the crew a six-plus hour fight, according to the tournament website, before they boated the beast on Saturday night.